Local Distilleries Make Hand Sanitizers

The FDA is temporally allowing distilleries to make hand sanitizers, but there are some rules, including:

The product must contain at least 80% alcohol. Before the coronavirus pandemic, that number was at 60%.

Producers must label their bottles.

No other active or inactive ingredients can be added.

With a nationwide shortage of hand sanitizer, Fredericksburg based winery, Lost Draw Cellars wanted to use their resources to help take part in alleviating the crisis. The team created Rosé Hand Sanitizer by distilling 600 gallons of rosé resulting in 80 gallons of sanitizer.

Receiving bottle donations from their supplier (Berlin Packaging), the winery was able to quickly produce it at a low cost, allowing them to give it away complimentary with orders.

One bottle per order is included (while supplies last) whether they are placed online, delivery or curbside.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka has donated over 325 total tons of hand sanitizer to those in need across the US, including nursing homes, police and fire stations, food banks, construction crews, hospitals and healthcare facilities, the United States Postal Service, and more.

Milam & Greene Whiskey in Blanco, Texas introduced hand sanitizer called “Heads and Hearts Hand Sanitizer.” It’s available for free at the distillery for customers and the community. The team is also distributing high proof alcohol to be used as a surface cleaner to retailers, and distributors. Master distiller, Marlene Holmes, is currently distilling their high proof spirits to ensure the ABV is high enough proof to be an effective sanitizing agent.

It is a great way for the small business to contribute to the community in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pickup is available at the distillery. For deliveries they request that inquiries go to the distillery tasting room manager.

STILL AUSTIN HAND SANITIZER IS HERE!

Available online and for walk ins (limit two bottles). Offering 6 oz bottles with a suggested donation of $4 dollars. They even have 16 oz bottles for $7.50. IN STORE PICK UP ONLY!!