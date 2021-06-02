Local Designer Kate Falchi Of Lovard Shares “Hot Girl Summer” Style Inspo

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- For Austin resident Nicole Warns, Lady Bird Lake is a beloved destination for her yellow lab, Moana. But despite being a water dog who loves some laps around the lake, Warns has been closely monitoring Moana's swims amid concerns surrounding toxic blue-green algae populating in popular Austin swimming spots.

"Every time she does get wet, it's a constant concern of like, making sure we wash her off, and you know it's a risk," she said. "If she accidentally consumes the water, you're always anxious about is this the time that she's going to fall over dead because of it?"