Local Designer Kate Falchi Of Lovard Shares “Hot Girl Summer” Style Inspo

Local designer Kate Falchi of Lovard put on a “Hot Girl Summer” Fashion Show for Studio 512 viewers. She showcased her diverse line of luxury handbags and shared ideas on how to pair them with several looks. All of the clothing is from ByGeorge, Austin’s premier luxury designer boutique with locations on South Congress and Lamar & West 6th.
Kate Falchi’s Look
- Ganni poplin pink blouse, perfect for a casual brunch with friends and family visiting.
- The top is flattering for many body types and the cotton is environmentally sustainable.
- These can be paired with a skirt, trousers or these Re/Done 90’s high rise jeans.
- Kate is carrying the Baby Bella Pink Tote, a newly released bag she designed and is now available from ShopLovard.com.
Stephanie’s Look
- Perfect look for a Hot Girl Summer night out with her hot girl friends!
- While the Gauge81 paired bralette and skirt in dusty rose could work for a 100 degree night of dancing, for some sophisticated cocktails before, the black Jacquemus blouse can be worn over it.
- She is also wearing gorgeous Nak Armstrong earrings, designed right here in Austin.
- But the statement piece is the Lovard violin bag in natural python. You can pick your own chain strap and charm from the Lovard website.
Rosie’s Look
- Rosie is wearing the perfect look for a Hot Girl Summer date night.
- The high-neck midi dress in a green-striped organic cotton by Ganni, available from ByGeorge is lightweight but sophisticated.
- Paired with Herau Nuvola yellow slides, you can dress the look up for a night at Clark’s or casual running shoes for daytime drinks on Rainey Street.
- We have paired this Lovard’s signature brown leather Croissant bag with gold hardware. You can detach the chain to make it a clutch and the bag is lined in satin.
- Lastly, Rosie is wearing a gold Nina Berenato ear cuff. You could also pair this with a Forever Bracelet, as Nina will be welding these chains on beginning on Friday.
Store Appearance and Online Store
- Lovard will be selling some of their signature bags at Nina’s Domain Northside store and Kate Falchi will be doing an appearance at the store on Saturday, June 26th from 1-3pm.
- Lovard has every bag available from www.shoplovard.com