Local Blogger, Jane Ko Launches the Koko Pop-Up At 101 By Tea Haus

Jane Ko, the founder of Austin’s original food and lifestyle blog A Taste of Koko, is using her platform to help a local restaurant get a leg up during the pandemic. Koko has teamed up with local restaurant 101 By Tea Haus on Airport Blvd. to host The Koko Pop-Up: a limited-time pop-up featuring menu items inspired by Taiwanese night markets, paying homage to Koko’s heritage while supporting a locally owned restaurant.

Since the start of the pandemic, I’ve had hundreds of restaurant owners and service industry reach out to me for help. I launched Hundred for Hospitality in late March, raising over $15,000 for local restaurants and providing thousands of meals to service industry workers. However, Asian restaurants have been hit the hardest during this pandemic so I felt this need to step up again. When I walked into 101 by Tea Haus and tried their food, I felt like I was back home in Taiwan and I want to share that experience with Austinites. I hope my pop-up will not only help our local restaurant industry but more importantly, break the stigma on Asian culture during this pandemic by having people enjoy Taiwanese food. For me, the best way to get to know a culture is through its food and I’m excited to share that experience through the Koko Pop-Up.” Local Blogger, Jane Ko

The Koko Pop-Up encourages visitors to “Eat, Drink + Be Happy.” The pop-up kicks off today, Thursday, October 8th, and will be running daily from 11:30 am to 8 pm.

Photo By: @ATasteOfKoko

Koko worked with the 101 By Tea Haus team to develop this exclusive menu to run for a limited time. The Koko Pop-Up will also feature Instagrammable moments on the storefront of 101 By Tea Haus, designed by A Taste of Koko’s creative director, The Dani Creative. Koko Pop-Up menu items are available to order online, for call-in, or dine-in.

Koko Pop-Up Menu Items Include:

Bubble Teas:

Pink Drink (strawberry boba milk tea)

Galaxy Drink (jasmine boba milk tea with butterfly pea flower)

Tiger Milk Tea (brown sugar boba milk tea)

Night Market Snacks:

Fried Dumplings

Fried chicken nugget snack with Thai basil

Fried Tofu Snack with Thai basil

Bubble Waffles:

Fried Chicken & Bubble Waffle

Matcha Green Tea Bubble Waffle

Milk Tea Bubble Waffle





Photos By: @ATasteOfKoko

About A Taste of Koko:

Jane is the blogger behind A Taste of Koko, Austin’s top food and travel blog. A Taste of Koko was launched in 2010 and features the hottest restaurants and weekend getaways from Austin, Texas.

A Taste of Koko launched Shop Koko in August 2018 – a line of cute, foodie t-shirts that benefit local charities in Austin like Central Texas Food Bank and Austin Pets Alive.

A Taste of Koko published her first book, Koko’s Guide To Austin, in September 2019. Koko’s Guide To Austin is a pocket-sized guidebook to Austin, Texas that’s available on Amazon and select locations through Austin.

About 101 By Tea Haus:

Tea Haus started off in 2014 as a small local boba shop in Austin. Their mission has been to provide high-quality handcrafted boba teas and coffee without the use of flavored powders, syrups, and tea powders.

Tea Haus brews all of their teas daily and they are sourced from Taiwan which is the birthplace of boba milk tea. When you see #Hausmade, you know it is made from scratch in their kitchen daily.

​ Tea Haus operates two locally owned locations in Austin at 6929 Airport Blvd. #132 and 10815 Ranch Road 2222 #207.

Follow A Taste of Koko on Instagram at @atasteofkoko and 101 By Tea Haus @101byteahaus