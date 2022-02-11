Local Black, Female-Owned Small Businesses To Support During Black History Month

Award-winning entrepreneur and business consultant Lindsay Pinchuk rounded up a list of small, local businesses founded by black women to support during Black History Month.

Shelsea Sugar Tennon, Pink Sugar. Shelsea Sugar Tennon took an accidental passion and is now opening her brick-and-mortar bakery, Pink Sugar, in East Austin on Saturday, February 12th! She has worked as an independent baker for years in the Austin area. Lindsay says, “One of the reasons I love this business so much is Shelsea’s commitment to sustainability and providing opportunities for local food entrepreneurs.”

Nana Pfeifer, Homescape Pets . After Nana Pfeifer lost her dog to a common illness, she and her husband realized that keeping pets healthy should be natural and simple from day 1. After being unable to find clean, preservative free supplements and treats…she created them! Homescape Pets is simple, limited-ingredient, natural pet supplements, chews, and CBD for the 3 most common health issues pets face: anxiety, inflammation, and mobility. Homescape Pets uses ingredients you recognize for results your pet needs. They want all pet parents to know that providing better health doesn't have to be complicated.

Sierra Lewis, New Origin Shop. After turning her crocheting hobby into a business, New Origin Shop provides unique and affordable selections to shoppers who are eager to support independent makers and small businesses. Her shop hosts products from other artisanal makers as well as her own. Lindsay says, "According to their website, the shop prioritizes products with low environmental impact but still make big contemporary statements." New Origin has just opened at the Hill Country Galleria near Bee Cave.

Nyesha Brown, Natural Mystic Skincare. Like many entrepreneurs, Nyesha created her skincare line out of her own needs. The more she paid attention, the more she realized that the products she consumed lacked representation, intention and ethos she desired as a consumer. Natural Mystic Skincare is a minimalist skincare line with a cult following of many of their products: try the Zen Hydration Jelly!

Monique Little, You Go Natural. Monique is the originator of satin-lined, pre-tied wraps in the natural hair industry. With a variety of headwraps, turbans and headbands for both men and women – in a range of solid colors, prints and patterns – they make styling and protecting natural hair effortless and fun. They cater to a range of hair textures and lengths, and all of their wraps include satin linings for ultimate protection and moisturizing, providing extra TLC for curls, coils, braids, cornrows, locs and edges. Like many entrepreneurs, Monique herself had a need for her product. With limited time and energy following the birth of her daughter, she set out to design a hair accessory that would both protect her hair and look good on the go. In just five years, Monique has successfully grown a multimillion-dollar brand which employs over 50 people in Dallas! Her company also provides a Sewing Machine Operator apprenticeship to create jobs in her community, and she was recently recognized on the Forbes "Next 1000 List" and nominated as a Fashion Group International Rising Star.

For business advice, follow @LindsayPinchuk on Instagram and visit LindsayPinchuk.com. Lindsay launched her podcast, “Dear FoundHer…” in January 2022, and you can join her community by the same name on Facebook to join in on the small business discussion: Facebook.com/DearFoundHer.