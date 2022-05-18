All funds are a direct result of The PM Group’s annual fundraising initiatives

In line with their commitment of charitable giving, The PM Group will present over $600,000 to nine area nonprofit organizations as a result of the agency’s ongoing fundraising initiatives.

A special check presentation will take place on Wednesday, May 18 for the 2021-2022

benefitting nonprofit organizations: Brighton Center, Guide Dogs of Texas, Central Catholic, God’s Dogs Rescue, Soldiers’ Angels, SA YES and affiliated subsidiaries Austin YES, CC YES and DFW YES.

Earlier this year, the agency presented over $100,000 to San Antonio Sports and Blue Cares. Over the past 10 years, The PM Group, has raised both directly and indirectly over $14 million to support local charities.

Founded in 1988, The PM Group is San Antonio’s largest advertising and marketing agency. Now in its 34TH year in business, the agency has continued its growth trajectory and has a client roster that spans numerous industries including home services, consumer goods, banking/credit unions, cultural institutions, entertainment and sports marketing, legal, business services, non-profit, and restaurant/food service.

In addition, the agency hosts an annual charity gala that to date has raised millions of dollars for San Antonio-area non-profit organizations. In just the past 10 years, The PM Group has raised both directly and indirectly over $14 million for these local charities.

