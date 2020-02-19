Local 9 Year Old Tells Us About The Startup Squad

This week is National Entrepreneur Week and one of Austin’s best CCO’s (Chief Candy Officer) joined us in the studio. Kiki Flammang of Kiki Bars and Brian Weisfeld were with us this morning to tell us about The Startup Squad.

Brian Weisfeld, father of two daughters and a former business executive, created and wrote The Startup Squad. The brand empowers girls to realize their potential, whatever their passions. It promotes the entrepreneurial mindset as a way for girls to learn important life skills and be inspired to chase their dreams with confidence and conviction. For more information on The Startup Squad visit them online at www.TheStartupSquad.com/contest/ .

Kiki is a nine-year-old girl from Austin, Texas. When she turned four, she celebrated her birthday in the hospital because she had just been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. The doctors and nurses at the hospital made a BIG deal out of her birthday and she vowed to never forget their kindness. Now, every Birthday Bar she makes sponsors the birthday of a child-in-need. If you’re interested in purchasing some of Kiki’s Birthday Bars you can visit her Etsy shop at www.Etsy.com/Shop/BirthdayBars.