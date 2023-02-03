When: February 14

What: L’Oca d’Oro’s sixth annual Love v. Hate Valentine’s Dinner is back with a music inspired menu that celebrates indie vs. corporate pop/rock of the 70s. The whimsical, Italian-ish menu will be based on the lyrics and vibes of Abba and Big Star with each couple getting a multi-course meal of shareable dishes. Expect a lively evening with hits from the two groups playing throughout the restaurant and music videos projected in the dining room. 70s attire welcomed.

Link to reservations // Tickets: $100 per person + $60 optional beverage pairing

L’Oca d’Oro offers a way for home cooks to get a taste of your food at home, while learning more about techniques and global cuisine with the Table22 Membership program. In 2023, they’re taking their Regional Pasta Club worldwide, and transporting members across the cities and countries that Chef Fiore has traveled to, highlighting different pastas and noodle dishes from each destination. From France to Thailand to Brazil — the Pasta Club will feature incredible off-menu meals available exclusively to subscription members! Customers can sign up by for the March subscription to get in on the goods!

L’Oca d’Oro is also offering Monthly Pasta Paisanos series the first Tuesday of the month and is now open every Tuesday for dinner.

Tickets for the Love v. Hate dinner are available at locadoroaustin.com.