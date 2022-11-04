Jakeb White, the arbiter of fun at GameOn! ATX, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the gameplay of their game show experience.

How many people can you bring to an event at GameOn?

“We can handle groups as small as 6, and as large as 50.”

Who is the target audience?

“Our primary audience is corporate team building, but we also do a lot of bachelor/bachelorette parties, birthday parties, and even general friend group hangouts! We can do games for kids as young as 11, or dirty-rated R games for all adults.”

How long have you been in business?

“We opened six months before the pandemic started. It was just enough time to demonstrate that this is a viable business idea, then we had to close it for a little over a year. Now, we’re back and better than ever.”

To learn more about Austin’s premiere game show experience, where you can live your game show fantasies, go to GameOn.Fun. XL Vintage Gameshows Room is now available. Book in advance. GameOn! ATX is located at 1515 Dungan Ln #200, Austin, TX 78754.

