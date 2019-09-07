Live Your Best Life With So Much Life’s “Austin Food Crawls” Book

Crazy to say — but it actually is someone’s job to find the best places to eat around Austin! Kelsey Kennedy of So Much Life Blog stopped in to talk about her new book, “Austin Food Crawls.”

Here are some of her favorites from her book:

1) Fleet Coffee Co

2) 24 Diner

3) Capital City Bakery

4) Fonda San Miguel

5) Justine’s”

Kelsey Kennedy is the creator of the popular food and lifestyle blog, So Much Life. She uses her blog and Instagram account @somuchlifeblog to keep her readers up-to-date on the hottest restaurant and food trends in the Austin area.

Kelsey’s new book, “Austin Food Crawls” is available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble now! To learn more about her blog, go to www.somuchlife.com.