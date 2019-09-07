Live Your Best Life With So Much Life’s “Austin Food Crawls” Book

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Crazy to say — but it actually is someone’s job to find the best places to eat around Austin! Kelsey Kennedy of So Much Life Blog stopped in to talk about her new book, “Austin Food Crawls.”

Here are some of her favorites from her book:

1) Fleet Coffee Co
2) 24 Diner
3) Capital City Bakery
4) Fonda San Miguel
5) Justine’s”

Kelsey Kennedy is the creator of the popular food and lifestyle blog, So Much Life. She uses her blog and Instagram account @somuchlifeblog to keep her readers up-to-date on the hottest restaurant and food trends in the Austin area.

Kelsey’s new book, “Austin Food Crawls” is available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble now! To learn more about her blog, go to www.somuchlife.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss