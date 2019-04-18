Live Relentless Relentless Meal Replacements prev next

Tim Kennedy of Relentless joined us in studio with more on how you can slim down and prep for bathing suit season. If you don’t have a fancy gym membership, you can still use these simple and proven military workout techniques to tone up and slim down. You can check out the new brand, called, Relentless launching in Austin with all the nutritional supplements you need to get a jump start on your health routine by visiting www.liverelentless.com.

Sponsored by Relentless. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.