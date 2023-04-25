The 15th annual Sunset Valley ARTFEST will feature over 130 artisans showcasing their handmade wares, including oil paintings, drawings, sculptures, glass creations, jewelry, pottery, woodwork items and much, much more! This FREE one-day event has been extended from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. for 2023. In addition to the avenues of artisans and local food, there will be a separate area for family interactive activities, including TWO performance stages.



The lineup includes some of Austin’s finest up and coming musicians/bands as well as a rare Austin performance featuring former Texas Tornados’ Augie Meyers and Flaco Jimenez backed by their fellow Grammy award winners Los Texmaniacs. Parking is abundant on-site and free of charge!

This event is sponsored by: Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys, Central Market, Renewal by Andersen of Austin, Doc’s Backyard Grill, Bluefin Sushi Bar & Ramen Austin, www.texascapes.com, and Texas Commission on the Arts.



MAIN STAGE

10:00am – 10:40am Bowie High School Steel Drum Band

11:00am – 12:15am Motenko

12:45pm – 1:30pm Crockett High School Jazz Band

1:30pm – 2:00pm Bowie High School Drumline

2:00pm – 2:45pm San Gabriel

3:00pm – 4:15pm Hot Club of Cowtown

4:30pm – 6:00pm Los Texmaniacs featuring Augie Meyers and Flaco Jimenez



COMMUNITY STAGE

10:15am – 11:15am Joe McDermott & The Smart Little Creatures

11:45pm – 12:45pm Tiger – Rock Martial Arts of Oak Hill

1:15pm – 2:15pm Community Open Mic

2:45pm – 4:00pm Mr. Will and The Excavators