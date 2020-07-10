Live From Honda Of San Marcos For Our 30th Annual Fans From Fans Drive

Stephanie went live from Honda of San Marcos for the 30th annual Fans From Fans event with KXAN’s partners at Family Eldercare and Central Texas Honda Dealers! While she drummed up business and support, Kristen Currie gave us a detailed look at the Texas heat, and why fans are so important for people who are in need.

Go to one of four local Honda dealerships from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and drop off your

box fan, without even leaving your car. You can also donate money directly to Family Eldercare from the comfort of your home. Learn more by visiting KXAN.com/SimpleHealth.