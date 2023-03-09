Live Fire!, Austin’s most anticipated celebration of beef, returns to Camp Mabry Thursday, April 6, 6:30-9 pm with a dynamic lineup of award-winning chefs. Tickets for the popular event are on sale at texasfoodandwinealliance.org/live-fire and on Eventbrite. The first 100 tickets sold will be discounted to $95 and then available for $125. All proceeds will benefit the Alliance’s culinary grant program.

This year, Live Fire! is celebrating global culinary traditions with a red-hot party showcasing open-flame cooking, premium wine and beer, and cocktail craftsmanship. Top-notch chefs from across the state will showcase the versatility of Texas beef in innovative bites cooked on-site.

Keeping with tradition, a blazing lineup of nationally recognized chefs and statewide favorites will turn up the heat. Some of the nation’s most recognized chefs will be fanning the flames, including beloved Top Chef finalists and several James Beard Award nominees. Minding the grills will be:

Damien Brockway — Distant Relatives (2020 TFWA Grant Winner, Austin)

— Distant Relatives (2020 TFWA Grant Winner, Austin) Jakub Czyszczon — Garrison (Austin)

— Garrison (Austin) Tiffany Derry — Roots Southern Table (Farmers Branch)

— Roots Southern Table (Farmers Branch) Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin — Best Quality Daughter (San Antonio)

— Best Quality Daughter (San Antonio) Aaron Franklin & Rene Garza — Uptown Sports Club (Austin)

& — Uptown Sports Club (Austin) Max Frisbie — Mill Scale Metal Works (Lockhart)

— Mill Scale Metal Works (Lockhart) Evelyn Garcia & Henry Lu — By Kin (Houston)

& — By Kin (Houston) Kareem El-Ghayesh — KG BBQ (Austin)

— KG BBQ (Austin) Robert Hale — Texas Beef Council (Austin)

— Texas Beef Council (Austin) Elvia Huerta & Alex Garcia — Evil Cooks (Los Angeles)

& — Evil Cooks (Los Angeles) Olivia Lopez & Jonathan Percival — Molino Olōyō (Dallas)

& — Molino Olōyō (Dallas) Serigne Mbaye — Dakar (New Orleans)

— Dakar (New Orleans) Anne Ng & Jeremy Mandrell — Bakery Lorraine (Austin & San Antonio)

& — Bakery Lorraine (Austin & San Antonio) Jess Pryles – Hardcore Carnivore (Austin)

– Hardcore Carnivore (Austin) Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman — José (Dallas)

— José (Dallas) Marlon Rison — Community Vegan (2022 TFWA Grant Winner, Austin)

And more!

In addition to fiery grand tasting, the 2023 edition of Live Fire! will also feature an exclusive VIP experience. The Live Fire! Steakhouse will transport guests to a midcentury supper club, complete with cocktail carts and flaming desserts. Esteemed Houston chefs will host the pop-up with Aaron Bludorn of Navy Blue providing the “surf,” Drake Leonards of Eunice proving the “turf,” and Becky Masson of Fluff Bake Bar offering nostalgic sweets. VIP tickets are $175, with limited passes available.

“This year’s Live Fire! lineup features some of the most electrifying chefs in America,” says TFWA Executive Director Erika White, “We’re fired up to show Austin everything they have to offer.”

Proceeds from the signature tasting event will help TFWA give back to the local culinary community through a vibrant grant program for chefs, farmers, artisan producers, and nonprofits by funding projects focused on culinary innovation. Since 2012, AFWA has awarded $528,500 in grants to fund local culinary projects.

As the sole beneficiary of the Austin Food + Wine Festival, held every year in November, the Texas Food & Wine Alliance also features educational programming and culinary events showcasing Texas chef talent, artisan and local producers, world-class wine and spirit makers, and craft brewers.

The Alliance continues to win tremendous community support with H-E-B as the official grocery sponsor and other key supporters, including Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Acqua Panna, ABC Bank, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, Casa Noble Tequila, Constellation Brands, Fever-Tree, Fairmont Austin, Giant Noise, High West Distillery, The Prisoner Wine Company, Real McCoy Rum, San Pellegrino, Twin Liquors, Braly Family Foundation, Con’ Olio Oils & Vinegars, Les Dames d’Escoffier Austin Chapter, Favor Delivery, Gina & Ken Burchenal, Premiere Events, The Truffle Masters, American Lamb Board, Barton Springs Mills, Butlerwood, Dunagan Jack LLP, Made In, Mill Scale Metal Works, The Number Foundry, Ooni, Polsinelli Law Firm, Republic National Distributing Company, Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Siete Family Foods, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Sysco, Texas Beef Council, Unifresh, and US Foods.

For more information about TFWA, visit texasfoodandwinealliance.org. Stay updated with Austin Food & Wine Alliance happenings on Facebook and Instagram.

####

ABOUT THE AUSTIN FOOD AND WINE ALLIANCE

The Texas Food & Wine Alliance is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering awareness and innovation in Texas culinary communities through grants, educational programming, and events. Guided by an all-volunteer board of directors and committees made up of culinary and community-minded professionals, the Alliance’s commitment is to promote Texas food, wine, spirits, and craft brews and to increase appreciation of Texas’ culinary impact.