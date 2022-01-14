Live At The Austin Home & Garden Show: The Shelf King

Studio 512 is live at the Austin Home & Garden Show at the Austin Convention Center! The exposition runs January 14th-16th, 2022. Rosie and Steph spoke with Chez Sarnella of The Shelf King, a vendor at the event.

The Shelf King tackles all areas of the home for better organization: kitchen, bathroom, pantry, closet, mudroom, laundry room, office and media room. The company provides free in-home design appointments that include a proposal with no obligation for your unique needs. The proposal includes a cost estimate, “down to a penny,” and a 3D rendering emailed to you within 48 hours. Installation is one day, done by an expert. Shelf King says, “Enjoy the perks of working with the same face from Design to Install.”

Call today to schedule your in-home design consultation: (512) 662-8046 or check them out online at TheShelfKing.com.

Check out this year’s Austin Home & Garden Show features, stage schedule and more online. You can also save $2 by buying your tickets early! Learn more at AustinHomeAndGardenShow.com.

This segment is paid for by The Austin Home & Garden Show and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.