Live At The Austin Home & Garden Show: Expo Home Improvement & Vegepod

Studio 512 is live at the Austin Home & Garden Show at the Austin Convention Center! The exposition runs January 14th-16th, 2022. Rosie and Steph spoke with Tara Green of Expo Home Improvement and Blake Harris of Vegepod. They are vendors with stalls next to each other at the event.

Expo Home Improvement specializes in bath and shower remodels, wine and door replacements and home insulation. They have three showrooms: Dallas – Fort Worth, Central Texas (Georgetown) and San Antonio. They promote “quick and easy one-day installation, affordable designs for every budget,” and they’ve been backed with a BBB A+ rating since 2006.

Submit your information for a free quote today at ExpoHomeImprovement.com, or by calling 1(800) 409-2119.

Vegepod offers award-winning, self-contained raised garden beds with free and fast shipping. You might’ve seen Vegepod on Shark Tank! It’s an Aussie invention that caters to demand in North America with an office in California; Vegepod now distributes its products to 21 countries. The raised garden bed cover extends growing seasons and accelerates plant growth with minimal maintenance and watering. Blake says Vegepod is the easiest way to grow your own tomatoes, herbs, root vegetables and more!

Call today to learn more about Vegepods, Vegebags, stands, trolleys, accessories and more: 1 (800) 711-6881. You can also get more information at Vegepod.com.

Check out this year’s Austin Home & Garden Show features, stage schedule and more online. You can also save $2 by buying your tickets early! Learn more at AustinHomeAndGardenShow.com.

This segment is paid for by The Austin Home & Garden Show and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.