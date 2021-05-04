Literati Kids & Mozart’s Celebrate Mother’s Day With “Mommy & Me Patio Picnic” On Wednesday, May 5th

What’s better than story time with mom? Mozart’s and Literati Kids are partnering to bring Austin families: Mommy & Me Read Patio Picnic. With snacks, drinks, live follow-along reading, BookMoto, giveaways, and a lovely lakeside view! You can follow along with a live onstage reading of ‘The Giving Tree’ by Shel Silverstein! Tickets include books provided by Literati Kids, along with a picnic basket of treats from Mozart’s Coffee Roasters. Tables can be booked for parties of two or four.

Literati Kids is the premier book club for children ages 0-12. Literati subscribers get a box delivered monthly with five new books, original artwork, and creative surprises. Literati enables parents to try before they buy and offers free shipping and returns. They make it simple for parents to fill their homes and communities with the world’s best books, and to raise kids with a love of reading.

Purchase Tickets & Learn More Here