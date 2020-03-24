Literati Is Partnering With AISD To Distribute Books To Families

These are scary times, friends. And in times of uncertainty, like we are all facing right now with the coronavirus pandemic, fear and unrest are sure to set in. Our hearts beat faster, our minds race, and our breathing goes shallow. This high-stress, anxiety focus is our new collective reality. Or is it? What if we could shift our mindset towards one of hope and instead choose to find gifts of COVID-19? It's possible. And it's a choice. One that we'll all have to make over and over again.

Dena Jansen, speaker, author, and coach, joined us to share her emotional journey with the disease and what gifts she's found from the upheaval of what used to be our "normal lives." Initial reflections of her experiences include: She was attempting to digest all the news through all the outlets (TV, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook), but this only left her feeling the emotional weight from stockpiling stories and information.