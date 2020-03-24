Literati Is Partnering With AISD To Distribute Books To Families

The Austin based children’s book subscription company, Literati, plans to distribute books to families alongside AISD at select elementary schools. The company plans to donate 30k books back to the Austin community during this crisis and will be partnering with different organizations around the city to ensure that kids are stll reading.

WHEN: 11am-2pm

Tuesday, March 24th
Pleasant Hill Elementary
6405 Circle S Rd
Austin, TX 78745

Wednesday, March 25th
Perez Elementary
7500 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78744

Thursday, March 26th
Houston Elementary
5409 Ponciana Dr
Austin, TX 78744

Friday, March 27
Linder Elementary
2800 Metcalfe Rd
Austin, TX 78741

Literati curates books by age for their customers and allow them to try to books out for a week and ship back those they don’t want to purchase. Customers can also donate their own books when they send their boxes back. For more information got to literati.com.

