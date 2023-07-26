National Parents Day is July 23rd, and Young Han of “The Girl Dad Show” joined Studio 512 to talk about his professional parenting podcast that “tackles important topics with grace and wisdom.”

Young is a dad to two girls. He features stories about balancing parenthood and entrepreneurship, and offers advice to parents (and non-parents) about the secrets to business success. Young says that he’s “excited to showcase that you can do it all, but not without a little help from the community along the way.”

There are new podcast episodes each week – Young is now in season 3 – and they’re available on Apple, Spotify and more.

Young also owns an Austin-based virtual business community called Owners Club. He is an entrepreneur, advisor and investor, and wants to help other business owners grow. Young has a book coming out this fall on business success. Learn more about his entrepreneurship arm at Owners.Club.