Liposuction & Body Contouring With Sono Bello

Sono Bello is America’s #1 Cosmetic Surgery Specialist; they specialize particularly in liposuction and have performed over 150,000 procedures nationwide. They have been in the Austin area for nearly a decade providing body contouring services.

What can people expect when they come to Sono Bello?

“Initially, the patient will come in and meet with a Patient Care Consultant for a consultation. Our role is to understand what the problem areas are for the patient, their goals, and then explain the procedure and what to expect. We are here for you to hold your hand and guide you throughout the beautification process to the new you. Once the consult is concluded a meet and greet with the surgeon will be scheduled where the candidate can address any concerns they might have and ask any procedural questions.”

The procedure is done in our accredited surgical center with local anesthesia vs. having to go under general anesthesia: most of our patients are awake yet sleepy and listening to music throughout the experience. The procedure is typically a few hours long and most patient take just a few days off for recovery. I most frequently hear that the surgery was much easier than they anticipated.”

How does Sono Bello help people get rid of “trouble spots?”

“Most patients that come in have problem areas that they feel diet and exercise just isn’t helping with, and some are simply looking for a jump start to keep them motivated because they get faster results. We want our patients to walk away from this experience with their confidence back, feeling better about themselves in their clothes and in their overall lives!”

How can folks get started with Sono Bello?

“Viewers can simply call 800-995-1136 to set up a free consultation or stop by our location on 38th near Lamar (right near Central Market). We are having an incredible special this month: BUY 3 AREAS, GET ONE FREE! Our Open House will be next Wednesday, August 28th from noon – 8 p.m., where we will have giveaways and exclusive one-day discounts, so you truly don’t want to miss out!”

Learn more about Sono Bello’s services by going to www.sonobello.com, or by calling (512) 910-8298. You can also see real patient results on social media, @SonoBello.

Sponsored by Sono Bello. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.