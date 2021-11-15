Lindsay Pinchuk’s Guide To Shop Local For Holiday 2021 With Texas-Based Businesses

The holidays are coming up sooner than you think! Do you know what you’re buying yet for everyone on your list? Small business expert and host of the upcoming DearFoundHer podcast, Lindsay Pinchuk, says that now, more than ever, is the time to support female-founded and minority-owned small businesses.

Lindsay pulled together 85+ female founded gift ideas for her first ever Dear FoundHer Holiday Gift Guide and chatted with Studio 512 about some of her top picks. The big bonus? All of the founders below are based right here in Texas—so you’re shopping local, too.

Dessert Gallery Cupcakes-In-A-Jar, $27.50: “Owned by a Houston mom, this is one of my many Dessert Gallery Favorites! Cupcakes-In-A-Jar make the perfect holiday gift due to their easy-to-transport containers. The 4-packs come with 2 of their famous Tres Leches and two of their Holiday Reserve Chocolate Tres Leches.”

Cupcakes-In-A-Jar, $27.50: “Owned by a Houston mom, this is one of my many Dessert Gallery Favorites! Cupcakes-In-A-Jar make the perfect holiday gift due to their easy-to-transport containers. The 4-packs come with 2 of their famous Tres Leches and two of their Holiday Reserve Chocolate Tres Leches.” TWELVElittle Luxe Clutch, $72 and Pouch Charms, $21: “From Dallas-based mom, Julia Min, TWELVElittle has long been one of my favorite gift for moms. This diaper clutch looks anything but: it’s sleek and stylish and holds everything you need for baby. PLUS, you can kick up the cuteness factor a notch with these tiny, trendy charms that can be hung onto your TWELVElittle diaper bag or accessory. Useful for storing 2 pacifiers, your lip balm, AirPods, or even your mask, you can also use it as a traditional keychain instead if preferred.”

Luxe Clutch, $72 and Pouch Charms, $21: “From Dallas-based mom, Julia Min, TWELVElittle has long been one of my favorite gift for moms. This diaper clutch looks anything but: it’s sleek and stylish and holds everything you need for baby. PLUS, you can kick up the cuteness factor a notch with these tiny, trendy charms that can be hung onto your TWELVElittle diaper bag or accessory. Useful for storing 2 pacifiers, your lip balm, AirPods, or even your mask, you can also use it as a traditional keychain instead if preferred.” Bright Littles Convo Cards, $28: “Founded by an Austin-based mom, Bright Littles was built when she realized she didn’t have the age-appropriate tools to navigate challenging conversations with her daughter. From social and racial injustices, to a global pandemic, health, safety and more, Bright Littles Convo Cards are the perfect way to spark a meaningful conversation with your bright little ones. There are 100 question cards and 25 activity cards for kids ages 4 and up across the 5 topics of diversity, health, safety, nature, and self. Whether you’re at the dinner table or on a road trip, each card is designed to start an ongoing conversation that will encourage confidence, kindness, compassion, and more!”

Convo Cards, $28: “Founded by an Austin-based mom, Bright Littles was built when she realized she didn’t have the age-appropriate tools to navigate challenging conversations with her daughter. From social and racial injustices, to a global pandemic, health, safety and more, Bright Littles Convo Cards are the perfect way to spark a meaningful conversation with your bright little ones. There are 100 question cards and 25 activity cards for kids ages 4 and up across the 5 topics of diversity, health, safety, nature, and self. Whether you’re at the dinner table or on a road trip, each card is designed to start an ongoing conversation that will encourage confidence, kindness, compassion, and more!” House of Shan Live What You Love Pullover, $68: “Shannon Buth recently transplanted from Chicago to Austin, making her a new Austin mom! I am a long time fan of her line, House of Shan. The ‘Live What You Love Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt’ has an imperfect heart stitched over your heart as a daily reminder to ‘Live your passion, laugh everyday, love deeply, lift others up, and don’t ever quit your daydream.'”

Live What You Love Pullover, $68: “Shannon Buth recently transplanted from Chicago to Austin, making her a new Austin mom! I am a long time fan of her line, House of Shan. The ‘Live What You Love Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt’ has an imperfect heart stitched over your heart as a daily reminder to ‘Live your passion, laugh everyday, love deeply, lift others up, and don’t ever quit your daydream.'” Camp For All Giving Thanks E-Cards and Digital Holiday Cards, “When I heard about this I fell in love with this cause! Camp For All provides summer camp to ANYONE. This is a barrier-free camp experience to children and adults with special needs and challenging illnesses. And while those who attend the camp benefit from the experience, their care-givers also get a much needed break. For just $5, you can spread some holiday cheer to your loved ones by sending a Camp For All virtual card. Each card can be sent up to 5 people. All proceeds will go to providing a barrier-free camp experience to children and adults with special needs and challenging illnesses. Christmas, Hanukkah, New Years, Kwanzaa and Holiday cards will launch on November 29th.”

Lindsay has 85 female-founded items in her Holiday Gift Guide over on Lindsaypinchuk.com. You can also enter to win a $100 Amex Gift Card there to shop small this holiday season.

For more business advice, follow @LindsayPinchuk on Instagram and visit LindsayPinchuk.com. Lindsay will launch her podcast, “Dear FoundHer…” in January, and until then you can join her community by the same name on Facebook to join in on the small business discussion: Facebook.com/DearFoundHer.