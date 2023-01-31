Lick Honest Ice Creams is making a special, limited run of “Sweetheart Bars” for Valentine’s Day that will be available in stores beginning on Friday, February 3rd. They’ll be available for pickup in the scoop shops while supplies last and will retail at $17 per box.

Photo courtesy Annie Ray.

Check out the flavors available:

Chocolate Strawberry: Fall in love with this classic duo of strawberries and chocolate. Featuring dark chocolate cookies snuggled with sweet Texas Strawberry ice cream, kissed with melted SRSLY chocolate and crunchy strawberry candies.

Chocolate Chocolate: Decadent Dark Chocolate, olive oil & sea salt ice cream meets its match with a tender chocolate sandwich cookie, enveloped in lucious SRSLY chocolate, and decorated with locally-grown, Mexican marigold infused chocolate cookie crumble.

Photo courtesy Annie Ray.

And Texas citrus season is starting at Lick! Try ice cream flavors like Lemon Lavender, “Loopy” Fruit, Orange Chocolate and Grapefruit with Champagne Marshmallows. See all available flavors and scoops at ILikeLick.com.