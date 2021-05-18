Limbo Jewelry Raises Awareness For National Foster Care Month

Limbo Jewelry, the local accessories retailer founded by Edson Enriquez and Anne Rutt-Enriquez, are launching a campaign to bring awareness to the needs of the fostering community throughout the month of May. May is National Foster Care Month and, for Edson Enriquez and Anne Rutt-Enriquez, it’s personal. As foster parents themselves, they have seen first-hand the desperate need for volunteers in foster care and want to bring awareness and raise funds through this campaign.

“Edson and I always planned on being a child-free home, but after growing a successful business and building a beautiful life, we knew we had something to share and give back to children and the community in need. Once we opened our eyes to the underserved, how could we turn our backs? We couldn’t. There are too many children needing safe loving homes in Texas. We felt that if children slept on the floors of CPS offices while we had arms that could hug, hearts that could heal, and a safe home to offer, we were supposed to become foster parents.” Anne Rutt-Enriquez

Their experience fostering a child of their own gave them insight into other foster families and organizations they could spotlight through their business. For the entire month of May, Limbo will donate proceeds from their Bubble Grow Necklace and Earrings to Foster Village, a non-profit that serves and supports foster families, and Helping Hand Home, a residential childcare agency that provides a safe haven for children and secures close to 145 permanent placements each year.

In addition, the Limbo Group will feature the stories of six foster families on their social media. Each of the families will participate in a photo shoot and share their experience. You can follow this series on Limbo’s Instagram.

Foster care is a cause that is important to us here at KXAN, too. In June, we plan to have our entire Austin workforce assembling “hope packs” with age-specific supplies that children receive when they arrive at foster homes, and we’ll be making repairs and improvements at Carrying Hope in Bastrop, which temporarily houses incoming foster children. More information to come on KXAN’s Founder’s Day 2021.