San Antonio’s favorite holiday tradition, “Lightscape” is returning to San Antonio Botanical Garden for its second season.

Sabina Carr, the CEO of San Antonio Botanical Garden, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about this great holiday tradition.



What is Lightscape?

“Lightscape is San Antonio’s favorite holiday tradition. It features more than one million lights that will illuminate a one-mile walking trail. Festive music sets the tone as guests are captivated by beautiful artistic installations. It is produced in association with Sony Music — an illuminated trail creatively produced by Creative Culture. International artists have created beautiful spectacles of light!”

What is returning?

“The beloved installations that captivated audiences in our debut season will return this year including Winter Cathedral, a reimagined Fire Garden, and an even more spectacularly immersive display of Bluebonnets — an installation only found in Texas.”

Winter Cathedral

“Draws physical inspiration from traditional arched windows found in historic churches. The tunnel has tens of thousands of LED light globes. It evokes feelings of attraction, warmth, inclusion, and a sense of journey with its distinctive shape and walk-through nature.”

Bluebonnets

“Brings to life the state flower of Texas in a field of mesmerizing lights that has been doubled from our first year. The thousands of twinkling LED pixel lights bathe the landscape in bold blue and white. This year, guests will be able to walk around the massive collection of thousands of sparkling bluebonnets interacting like never before. It looks similar to bluebonnets that erupt in the springtime around Texas. The illuminated field of bluebonnets will be a new favorite for families wanting to snap that perfect picture next to our treasured state flower.”

What is new at Lightscape?

“So much is new for 2022. 80% of this year’s artistic installations have never before been seen in San Antonio and are the creation of international artists If you enjoyed Lightscape’s blockbusting premiere season last year, you will have a new experience with eight of this year’s artistic installations being new.”

This includes:

Aurora

“Look up for the new overhead piece which brings the northern lights to life. The animated overhead lighting recreates the tones of the Aurora Borealis while illuminating the audience and the surroundings. UTHACA Studio created this must-see installation.”

Flower Forest

“The 20 giant illuminated flowers bursting with light, color, energy, and imagination evoke feelings of awe and wonder, igniting a sense of warmth and excitement. From the artist Jigantics.”

What should people know about attending Lightscape?

“You can buy tickets online early. Premium dates are selling out. Buying tickets at the door will cost more. You can also purchase on-site parking in advance to ensure availability. Free parking is available off-site at the nearby University of The Incarnate Word Founds Hall Parking Lots and Garage. Complimentary, ADA-compliant shuttle service runs nightly.”

“Lightscape also features holiday-themed food and drinks, including s’mores, that will be available for purchase.”

We recommend buying tickets and parking reservations in advance online. You may buy tickets on our website at SABOT.org.“

“Entry times are available every 15 minutes from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on select nights until January 8. Ticket prices are $26-28 for adults, $16-18 for children ages three to 12, and kids ages two

and under are free. VIP tickets are $55-60 and include admission, a VIP dedicated check-in lane, and on-site parking.”

This segment is paid for by San Antonio Botanical Garden and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.