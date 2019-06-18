Lighter Summer Fare With Il Brutto

We’ve got to go with lighter fare during the hot summer months, right? Thankfully Chef Erind Halilaj with Il Brutto came to Studio 512 to show us his wild halibut, made Mediterranean-style.

Wild Halibut With Golden Grapes, Heirloom Tomatoes, Oyster Mushrooms And Parsley:

Sautée the halibut from the skin. Add the vegetables (olives, grapes, tomatoes, parsley). Flambé with white wine. Cook for 2 minutes. Serve and enjoy!

Il Brutto has a lot going on right now, too! Check out their Limoncello Club, which is every Monday during happy hour from 5-7 p.m. Guests can learn how to make Limoncello, the signature complimentary drink of the restaurant that each table always receives at the end of the meal. If you attend, a bartender will enlighten you with tips behind their secret recipe, and have you actually peel lemons which will then be batched together and distilled for two months until it is ready for pick up. Then Il Brutto will call you when it’s time to retrieve your bottle to take home and enjoy! And by the way — happy hour is always half off drinks!

Il Brutto also just launched their Kids’ Pizza Club this summer which will take place every Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This will include: half off kids’ pizza, a fun Italian coloring book with word searches, and a ball of pizza dough to play with.

Check out their Sunday Spritz Brunch, which includes half off spritzes (frozen and regular) and DJ Ella Ella from noon-2 p.m. on their patio. Jazz Night is every Thursday night from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Their patio is also a great place to hang out outdoors during the warmer months!

Il Brutto has a full array of authentic Italian favorites. For more information, visit them in person at 1601 East 6th Street. You can also check them out online at www.ilbruttoaustin.com, or give them a call at (512) 580-8779 for details.