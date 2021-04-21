Light Up Mom’s Life With Mother’s Day Gift Ideas From 7th Street Candle Co

With Mother’s Day just a few weeks away, we’re doing our best to prepare you with thoughtful, beautiful and local gifts for mom. Today we’re lighting up your life with small batch, organic candles, inspired by the seasons from 7th Street Candle Co.

Related Content Locally Sourced Handmade Gifts For Valentine’s Day With 7th Street Candle Co

Co-Founder, Zaid joined Steph to tell us more about 7th Street Candle Co and give us some Mother’s Day gift ideas.

For more information or to order candles go to 7thStreetCandle.co and make sure to use code “candles512” at checkout for a 15% discount on your purchase now through Mother’s Day!