Life Surge is a one-day event where thousands of local Christians gather live and in person.

Nick Vujicic, a motivational speaker, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Vujicic was born without limbs. He shared his story and discussed his approach to overcoming that hurdle and how he inspires others. He is also an anti-bullying advocate and the creator of a school character development curriculum called “Attitude is Altitude.”

If you’re interested and want to learn more about the one-day Life Surge event at Shoreline Church on April 22, go to LifeSurge.com.

This segment is paid for by Life Surge and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.