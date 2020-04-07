Life As A Small Business Owner With Lure By Y + F

Do you need some retail therapy with everything that is going on? Owner of Lure By Y + F, Safina Sadruddin shared with Rosie how she is juggling being a mom, a business owner during COVID-19.

Although Lure By Y+ F’s stores are temporarily closed, you can shop online at http://www.lurebyyf.com/categories . You can also shop on Facebook @yfatx and Instagram @lure_by_yf .

Plus, check out @safinaatx and Jentri, of @jentriquinnmakeup Tuesday, April 7th for an Instagram LIVE starting at 1:30 PM! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀