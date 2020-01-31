Live Now
Coronavirus task force holds news conference at White House

Lick Honest Ice Creams Teams Up With New Waterloo’s Amanda Rockman For Valentine’s Day

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Pastry Chef Amanda Rockman has partnered with Lick Honest Ice Creams to collaborate on a fun Strawberry Red Velvet Valentine’s Day Ice Cream Cake which is now available for pre-order on Lick’s website.

The heart-shaped cake has Lick’s tart cream cheese ice cream with a strawberry-balsamic jam swirl. It’s made with Mother Culture cream cheese and fresh Texas strawberries on a house made red velvet cake layered with red sprinkles and Amanda’s chocolate sauce. The cake which says ‘YOU ROCK’ (a nod to Amanda) is 8 inches, serves more than 2 people, costs $45, and is ideal for a loved one or friend.

The cake is available for pre-order here today through Feb. 5 and available for pick-up Feb. 12-14 at any Austin Lick Honest Ice Cream scoop shop.

Order the cake here: https://squareup.com/store/lick-honest-ice-creams/item/rockin-strawberry-red-velvet-ice-cream-cake

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Trending Stories

Don't Miss