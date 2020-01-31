Lick Honest Ice Creams Teams Up With New Waterloo’s Amanda Rockman For Valentine’s Day

Pastry Chef Amanda Rockman has partnered with Lick Honest Ice Creams to collaborate on a fun Strawberry Red Velvet Valentine’s Day Ice Cream Cake which is now available for pre-order on Lick’s website.

The heart-shaped cake has Lick’s tart cream cheese ice cream with a strawberry-balsamic jam swirl. It’s made with Mother Culture cream cheese and fresh Texas strawberries on a house made red velvet cake layered with red sprinkles and Amanda’s chocolate sauce. The cake which says ‘YOU ROCK’ (a nod to Amanda) is 8 inches, serves more than 2 people, costs $45, and is ideal for a loved one or friend.

The cake is available for pre-order here today through Feb. 5 and available for pick-up Feb. 12-14 at any Austin Lick Honest Ice Cream scoop shop.

Order the cake here: https://squareup.com/store/lick-honest-ice-creams/item/rockin-strawberry-red-velvet-ice-cream-cake