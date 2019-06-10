Lick Honest Ice Creams Shows Us A Tasty Sandwich For A Good Cause Lick Honest Ice Creams Shows Us How To Make Our Own Vanilla Variety For A Good Cause prev next

You scream...I scream...we all scream for ice cream, right? And there's no better way to feel good when you're eating it for a good cause! Anthony Sobotick with Lick Honest Ice Creams came to Studio 512 to tell us how to make your own special sundae at home and talk to us about an upcoming event with Mealshare.

Lick is partnering with Mealshare to help get food to hungry kids. Mealshare is a nonprofit organization that combines the powers of local restaurants and the Central Texas Food Bank to offer a "buy 1, get 1" restaurant charity -- for every meal you buy at a participating partner, a meal is given to youth in need. Learn more at www.mealshare.ca.

Lick is so popular, they have three locations here in Austin: Lamar Union, Burnet Road and the Mueller development. For more information, go to www.ilikelick.com, or follow along on social media, @LickIceCreams.