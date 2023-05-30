Perfect for fans of the Gifted Clans and Aru Shah series, “LIA PARK AND THE HEAVENLY HEIRLOOMS” sees Lia and her best friend, Joon, on a mission to protect important magical objects—and themselves—from a mysterious enemy. Local author Jenna Yoon has just released the second book in her “Lia Park” series, and she chatted with Studio 512 about the story.

“Lia is finally a full-time student at International Magic Academy after defeating a corrupt diviner in book 1 and she’s ready for her next assignment in Lia Park and the Heavenly Heirlooms. My writing inspiration was to make sure that my daughters were able to see themselves in books, and to help create a more inclusive and diverse world. Perfect for AANHPI Month, this is a fun and escapist read where readers will see two strong Asian lead characters as the heroes of their own story.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jenna Yoon studied Art History at Wellesley College and received her master’s degree in Korean art history from Ewha Womans University. She’s lived about half her life in both Korea and the United States. You can find her online at her website, AuthorJennaYoon.com, or on Twitter and Instagram, @AuthorJennaYoon.

Jenna is doing a book launch with BookPeople, in conversation with Adrianna Cuevas. The event is free – and virtual – on Wednesday May 31st at 6 p.m. Sign up here to attend.