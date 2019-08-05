LGBTQ Family Pride At The Thinkery

During Community Night Spotlight evenings, Thinkery shines a light on a unique aspect of the rich diversity that makes Austin such an amazing place to live, play and learn with educational activities facilitated by staff and special community presenters.

On August 7, the Thinkery invites you to be their official Austin Pride event. Their goal: a playful family celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth, adults and families complete with our own mini-Pride parade!

Details:

Wednesday, August 7, 4-8 pm

Admission is FREE, but donations are welcome!

What activities will be at the event?

Create streamers, noisemakers and other art projects that will add to your flair in the Mini-Pride Parade hosted by Austin Pride, plus other exciting games to engage in!

Enjoy a fun and interactive story time with some of Austin’s finest Drag Queens courtesy of Austin International Drag Foundation.

Enjoy a free scoop of ice cream provided by Lick Honest Ice Creams, a local LGBTQ business.

Dye paper the colors of the rainbow in a workshop with queer artist Ellyn Rivers.

Be dazzled by a Thinkery-led rainbow pH demonstration.

Get your hands dirty with a bike parts petting zoo provided by Hill Country Ride for AIDS.

Join Out Youth in an interactive art display around showcasing your own identity through illustration.

Learn more at https://thinkeryaustin.org/community-programs.