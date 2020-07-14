Lezam Insurance Can Help You Maximize Your Retirement

Insurance and some of the lingo that goes with it can be confusing. This morning Roy Snarr from Lezam Insurance spoke with Rosie and tried to clear up some of the confusion surrounding social security planning and life insurance.

How can you help people with social security planning?

I help people by helping them analyze their own numbers. We encourage that you go on SocialSecurity.gov and create a profile so you can start to see your numbers. From there we can strategize your Social Security.

How can life insurance help people?

Life Insurance has changed dramatically over the last decade. A lot of folks think life insurance is purely just a death benefit and it can protect your family in the event of a premature passing. You can actually use life insurance while you’re still alive. Let’s hope you never need to but in the event of a terminal or critical or even a chronic illness you are able to utilize that life insurance benefit to help offset costs, go on a vacation or spend the money however you choose to.

Can you explain what an annuity is and how that can be used to help people?

The word annuity simply means payment. There’s a lot of misinformation out there about this. Annuities date back to the Roman Empire! Annuities today help guarantee people a life time income and this can help you maximize your social security and feel comfortable during your retirement years.

Why should people choose to work with Lezam Insurance?

Here at Lezam Insurance I’m able to help people with all of the options out there for life insurance and annuities. We don’t just work for one company but rather represent a multitude of the top companies in the industry. We’re also one of the only property and casualty firms in the State of Texas that has a National Social Security advisor certificate holder on staff. That way we can help you get the most out of your retirement.

For more information call 512-859-5433 or visit them online at LezamInsurance.com.

