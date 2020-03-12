Lexus Broadway in Austin ALADDIN The Hit Broadway Musical

Lexus Broadway in Austin premieres ALADDIN The Hit Broadway Musical on stage at Bass Concert Hall.

Kaena Kekoa (Jasmine) with Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award(R)-winning film stopped by to talk about this beautiful stage production. Opening March 11-22, 2020 at Bass Concert Hall. For tickets call (512) 477-6060 or go to BroadwayInAustin.com.

Sponsored by Lexus Broadway in Austin. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.