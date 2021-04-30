Level Up Your Spring Looks With Laura Elizabeth Jewelry

This morning Stephanie spoke with jewelry designer Laura Elizabeth about what you can do to take the fashion lessons from last year, and update them for 2021 and beyond.

We’re still spending time on Zoom and maybe still dressing only from the waist up. How can we update our looks?

There’s definitely more focus on our eyes, our necks and our ears and so accessories are really helpful in this time. Also when we wear a mask we’re looking around those areas as well so it’s nice to have some longer earrings to show off.

You’ve just launched a new collection, just in time for Mother’s Day – can you tell us about it?

I like to stay classic and timeless so I stayed with that idea. You’ll see a lot of gold and silver plated pieces for this collection and some of them are already selling out. I’ve decided with my earrings to move away from my tear drop pieces and move more towards hoops. This season I really focused on rings that are adjustable and timeless.

For more information visit LauraElizabethJewelry.com and you can buy 1 get any 2nd 30% off with code MAMA2021.

