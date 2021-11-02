‘Level Up’ Your Holiday Gifts With These 2021 Video Game Releases For All Ages

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, there are plenty of gift options for the gamer in your life. Brynne Herzfeld, Studio 512 intern, sat down with Rosie and Stephanie to talk about her picks for the best games across age groups and for family game night.

Elementary School (12 and under): Pokémon “Brilliant Diamond” and “Shining Pearl”

“Pokémon has been a staple of many a childhood for 25 years, and this year it’s going back in time. ‘Brilliant Diamond’ and ‘Shining Pearl’ are remakes of the 2005 Nintendo DS games ‘Pokémon Diamond’ and ‘Pokémon Pearl,’ bringing them to the Nintendo Switch with a new, chibi-inspired art style. Pokémon games are usually geared toward younger audiences, but ‘Brilliant Diamond’ and ‘Shining Pearl’ can be a great gift for the adult Pokémon fan looking for a nostalgia rush.”

Release date: November 19, 2021

Price: $59.99 per game or $119.99 for the double pack

Rating: E for everyone

Console: Nintendo Switch

Middle school (13-14): “Solar Ash”

“While ‘Solar Ash’ is by no means only for kids, this 3D adventure platformer is a great introduction to more complex game mechanics with its movement-based gameplay and fluid combat. ‘Solar Ash’ is the second game by independent developer Heart Machine, following their award-winning debut with 2016’s ‘Hyper Light Drifter.'”

Release date: December 2, 2021

Price: Unreleased

Rating: T for teens (13 and up)

Console: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, PC

High school (15-17): “Halo Infinite”

“After a year’s delay because of the global pandemic, ‘Halo Infinite’ is finally coming to Xbox and PC three years after being announced. ‘Halo Infinite’ picks up the story from ‘Halo 5’ with a single-player campaign and several multi-player modes. Players can enjoy a massive world with less linear gameplay than previous installments. As an Xbox game, it will be available for users with the Xbox GamePass, a yearly subscription service.”

Release date: December 8, 2021

Price: $59.99

Rating: T for teens (13 and up)

Consoles: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

College and up (18+): “Call of Duty: Vanguard”

“The ‘Call of Duty’ franchise is returning to World War II for the first time since 2017 with ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard.’ Players can fight on iconic WWII battlefields, team up with friends on 20 different multiplayer maps, and battle the undead in the returning zombies mode. ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ also has an ultimate edition that comes with more pre-order incentives than the standard edition like unique weapon packs, but has a significantly heftier price tag.

Release date: November 5, 2021

Price: $59.99 for standard, $99.99 for ultimate edition

Rating: M for mature (17 and up)

Consoles: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Family (all ages): “Mario Party Superstars”

“Nintendo continues to corner the market on the family gaming experience with the latest entry in the ‘Mario Party’ franchise. Like Pokémon, Nintendo is revisiting the past, including minigames and game boards from Nintendo 64 and GameCube ‘Mario Party’ games. Players can face off locally with two Switch consoles, battle it out in a pass-and-play format on the same console, or play remotely with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.”

Release date: October 29, 2021

Price: $59.99

Rating: E for everyone

Console: Nintendo Switch