Jennifer Anne Garcia, founder of Best Resume Coach, has released her first eBook,, “Best Resume Recipe: An Essential Guide to Meaningful and Lasting Career Change.” She spoke with Studio 512 about the top resume mistakes she sees, and how we can “level-up” our careers.

Jennifer says, “Over the years, Best Resume Coach has helped hundreds of experienced professionals get hired for jobs faster than they could alone. Highly accomplished and talented people can often feel too shy or scared to talk about themselves on their resumes. Their resumes are too long and don’t reflect their actual experience or true potential.

“Real career change is about more than just words on a resume,” says Jennifer. “My tools help people gain clarity and build momentum fast — so they can stop wasting time and start enjoying a career and life they love. I wanted this eBook to be fun, interesting, approachable, and actionable.”

Her new eBook Plus is available now for immediate download on Amazon Kindle, Google Play Books, and the Best Resume Coach website. Connect with Jennifer Anne Garcia on LinkedIn.