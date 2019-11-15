Level Up With Marathon Kids & Parkour Pros

Our friends at Marathon Kids are getting ready to “level up” — with a little help from a parkour pro! Rachel Kubicki-Collins came in the studio with her friend Stretch to show us some moves.

TAG! Level Up is Austin’s largest outdoor game festival, coming to Circuit of the Americas on April 18th, 2020. Proceeds from this event will benefit Marathon Kids, to help Austin kids level up to health and fitness by getting moving during the school day.

Marathon Kids has partnered with AISD for 24 years, to supplement physical education programming through W.O.W. (working out for wellness) time.

Learn more at www.marathonkids.org, or by calling (512) 477-1259. You can also follow them on social media, @MarathonKids.

