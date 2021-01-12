Letty Woman Shares New Skincare Techniques For 2021

Letty Lamont, Founder of Letty Woman Medical Aesthetics tried out her two newest treatments, the “Scarlet RF” and “Jetpeel” on Steph.

SCARLET RF is a revolutionary short-pulse radiofrequency (RF) with micro-needling skin treatment that increases the density of your skin to improve firmness, lift sagging, and decrease the appearance of aging.

The JETPEEL facial combines oxygen and liquid (such as water, anesthetic, or skin nutrient boosters) to create a jet stream of micro-droplets that penetrate deep into the skin.

The JetPeel system can reach a velocity of up to 600 ft/sec and a depth of 3mm to exfoliate the skin’s surface without causing irritation.

​Letty believes that when you spend the time and money to invest in yourself, you should look and feel radiant, not ridiculous. At Letty Woman, they strive to create an inviting space where everyone can feel at ease to discuss their individual aesthetic concerns and goals.

