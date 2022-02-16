Letty Lamont, Our Woman Crush Wednesday, Shares The Latest In Skincare

Studio 512’s Woman Crush Wednesday, Letty Lamont of Letty Woman Med Spa joined Steph and Rosie to talk about the latest in skincare techniques.

Scarlet + PDO Thread Lifts

Letty has been doing PDO since they were FDA approved in United States six years ago. She says, “They’ve come a long way. They’re stronger, last longer and have a better lift capacity due to the new techniques and vectors.” PDO, or absorbable threads are made out of the same sutures used in surgery. As they get absorbed by the body they induce collagen production. Letty pairs PDO thread lifts with Scarlet RF Micro needling so guests get double the Collagen induction.

The Newest Thing Coming Soon To Letty Woman Is Bio-Filler Using Your Own PRP

PRP stands for platelet rich plasma. Bio-filler with Plasma Gel is a regenerative procedure that can be used to restore youthfulness to your face, neck or hands. It uses a gel derived from your own blood, helping to eliminate the risk of side-effects. The gel adds plumpness to areas that have lost volume, while smoothing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. After treatment, you are left looking refreshed and revitalized.

How does it work?

Bio-filler is made with your own blood and then injected into the problem area(s) to reinvigorate and lift parts of your face and neck that have lost volume, and/or to target very fine lines and wrinkles. The treatment is also suitable for hands.

A crucial benefit of this treatment is that it also stimulates the stem cells and growth factors that produce collagen – the body’s natural protein for keeping skin taut, fresh and youthful. That means your skin will be naturally reproducing itself for months after the injections.

How long does the treatment take to work?

You will notice a visible improvement immediately after the treatment and the effects of the collagen production can be seen at around two weeks. After two months, the gel is naturally and completely absorbed into the treated area.

How many treatments are needed?

Initially, Letty suggests you have a course of three sessions with a four-week interval. The results last for about a year after the third session.

Letty Woman will start offering ezgel in a April. For more information or to book an appointment you can go to LettyWoman.com