Letty Lamont Of Letty Woman Med Spa Works Her Skin Magic On Men Too! Our Producer Dustin Tries Out The Perfect Derma Peel

Our producer / videographer Dustin Svehlak recently visited Letty Woman to experience his first facial – a chemical peel process called The Perfect Derma Peel. Prior to this, Dustin had no facial cleansing ritual so he was a prime candidate!

Studio 512: So you expressed concern, even fear, about doing the chemical facial peel in the video , where do you stand now that you’ve gone through the experience?

Dustin: I am definitely not scared any longer and the experience was really interesting. I’ve actually continued washing my face with Letty’s recommend products and believe it or not, I’ve had a handful of folks compliment my skin, which is something that’s never really happened!

Studio 512: Tell us about your experience once your face started peeling off.

Dustin: It was weird but at least for me, it wasn’t altogether different from having a sunburn and going through that peeling process expect that EVERY piece of your face that Letty wipes down will peel. I did experience a slight amount of sensitivity to the areas under my eyes, but after 3 days the process was basically complete and I just had to keep up my cleansing / moisturizing process

Studio 512: What were the challenging aspects of the peel for you?

Dustin: The biggest thing for me was having to avoid going outside. I’m an avid cyclist and not being able to ride for 3 or so days was a challenge. I’m also the kind of person that picks at scabs and although Letty instructed us to just let the skin fall off naturally, I have to admit I couldn’t help myself and I picked at it here and there because I am an absolute monster haha.

Letty Woman is offering our viewers a buy 2 get 1 free offer on The Perfect Derma Peel treatment (a $300 value).

