Letty Lamont Of Letty Woman Med Spa Shares How To Build Your Collagen With Zaffiro

Collagen is all the rage right now and Letty Lamont of Letty Woman MedSpa loves to help her clients build their own. Today she shared details on a new device called Zaffiro that helps stimulate collagen production. It’s been used in Europe for nearly a decade and Letty is the first in Texas to offer this service.



Tell us about Zaffiro

The name Zaffiro means sapphire in Italian and it’s called that because because of the crystal that is used on the device. It’s a near infrared NIR light machine. This device has been used Poland and Italy for over 8 years, but is new to the United States.

Red light therapy has been extensively studied and scientifically proven (by Nasa) to increase skin & muscle healing times by stimulating collagen production. It instantly contracts your current collagen and stimulates new production, so you can usually see an instant result, depending on age and quality of your skin, but the true results continue to improve over 8-12 weeks. You can use the device on both body and face also there are no needles, no pain, no downtime.

Letty says, “As a former Wound Care Nurse, I have seen the body’s ability to heal itself when given the right treatment, environment and nutrients. So this makes me so excited to be the first to offer this non-invasive treatment to help lift, tighten and tone skin on the face and body naturally.”

Who is it best for?

It’s perfect for clients who are trying to maintain the effects from their Scarlet RF treatments and/or people looking to tighten or tone the skin of the face or body naturally, but ate terrified of needles. For my younger clients, it’s great for maintaining their collagen and for those who want to prevent collagen loss. We begin to lose about 1% of collagen production every year starting at age 25 😲



If this machine isn’t for a certain person, you also have the Scarlet RF, tell us a little about that and who benefits from it

Because Zaffiro is a heat-based energy device, it’s not for people who suffer from melasma or hyperpigmentation. It can break down HA filler, so it’s best to do immediately before filler, or at least 6-9 months after your last filler treatment. Patients dealing with textural issues like large pores, acne scarring, stretchmarks or sun damaged skin are better served by Scarlet micro needling RF because it stimulates collagen too plus you get the benefits micro needling.



Are there any specials you want to mention?

We will offer #zaffiro treatments at a reduced introductory price in September to my current Girl Gang members and I’d like to extend the offer to anyone watching the show this morning too. Just sign up for my newsletter at lettywoman.com to receive the special offer link and receive the discounted rate.

If someone isn’t sure if this treatment is for them, I highly encourage you jumping online and booking a free virtual consultation with me at LettyWoman.com



This segment is paid for by Letty Woman MedSpa and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.