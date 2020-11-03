Let The Good Times Roll With These Cute Toilet Paper Earrings And Other Must Have Items That Are So Very 2020

Rosie and Steph shared some of their top picks for a great holiday gift to help commemorate 2020!

Let the good times roll with these witty toilet paper earrings. Who knows, they may be selling out soon! These beautiful 14k gold filled dangle hoops have a quirky Toilet Paper Charm made of leather and they’ll make a great gift for yourself or a friend!

To purchase as a gift or for yourself click here.

If you’re looking for a cute and functional mask that allows you to “sip safely” check out this adorable find from Houston designer Chloe Dao. The safely sip straw mask comes in many colors and has options for kids, men and women. Click here to order.

And if you’re looking for a beautiful handmade accessory that functions as a mask chain, a necklace and a wrap bracelet check out this chain from Austin’s own Cassandra Collections here. Steph loves this for travel and date nights… you don’t have to put your mask down on a table or in a purse and you won’t forget it when you step away from your table while dining out.