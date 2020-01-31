Les Dames Wants To Give You A Scholarship!

Are you a chef or bartender who would like to sharpen your skills? Les Dames is a culinary organization of women who want to give you a scholarship! This morning we had a past recipient of a Les Dames scholarship Kelsey Caudebec of Tigress Pub who’s here to show us how to make a brand new cocktail, “The Dollywood”.

Les Dames is an international culinary leadership organization of women. The Austin chapter has more than 100 members. Since it was founded in 2003, the Austin Chapter has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships and grants. The application period for the 2020 scholarships is open now and ends Monday, Feb. 3. The Les Dames Austin Chapter has added several new categories for its scholarship program to encourage more and more talented women in the Central Texas food and hospitality business to apply!

• Culinary Student ($4,000): scholarship for a currently enrolled Central Texas student in the culinary and hospitality arts

• Educator ($2,000): learning opportunity for a proven educator in a culinary or hospitality field who will remain in her field for the next two years

• Beverage Professional ($2,000): learning or certification opportunity for a working beverage professional

• Kitchen Professional ($2,000): learning or certification opportunity for a working kitchen professional in any specialization

• Artisan Maker ($2,000): learning or certification opportunity for an artisan maker

• Business Owner ($2,000): professional development grant for a working professional who owns and operates 50% or more of her business

• A La Carte Stipend ($2,000): “outside the box” award for professionals who are engaging in the industry in unique ways

• Educational Travel ($4,000): travel grant to support a working professional’s educational career goals in any area of the culinary, fine beverage and hospitality industry

Go to the Les Dames Austin website and to its scholarship page for more details https://www.ldeiaustin.org/how-to-apply-1.

The Tigress Pub is located of West North Loop Boulevard. For more information you can give them a call at 512 – 600 – 3232.