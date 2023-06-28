WHAT: Lenoir, Austin’s original farm-to-table restaurant, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Backyard Beefsteak Banquet on Sunday, July 2nd, benefitting the Austin Parks Foundation. Guests are invited to indulge in an all-you-can-eat feast of grilled beef from Peeler Farms, and a variety of bites from Lenoir for $95 per person ($20 for children ages 7-12; free for children under 6.)

Photo by Jody Horton

The not-so-traditional Beefsteak Banquet will be held in Lenoir’s wine garden, shaded by a 300-year-old live oak tree. In addition to a variety of all-you-can-eat grilled beef, guests can enjoy Lenoir’s housemade bread, seasonal sides and desserts. Beer, wine, and nonalcoholic beverages are available for purchase. In case things get messy, Lenoir will provide blue cook’s aprons or guests can bring their own – the guest sporting the best apron will win a prize!

This event is in support of the Austin Parks Foundation, an organization that is dedicated to partnering with the community to enhance people’s lives by making public parks, trails, and greenspaces better through volunteerism, innovative programming, advocacy, and financial support. A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to Austin Parks Foundation.

WHEN: Sunday, July 2, 2023 | Seatings at 6 PM and 8 PM

WHERE: Lenoir | 1807 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704

INFO: https://resy.com/cities/atx/venues/lenoir/events/backyard-beefsteak-banquet-2023-07-02?date=2023-06-16&seats=2

Photo by Erin Holsonback

ABOUT LENOIR

Lenoir is named for the grape with hardy rootstock growing all over the Texas Hill Country, an homage to the beauty of this part of the state. Since opening in 2012, Lenoir owners Jessica Maher and Todd Duplechan have always focused on cooking the best of what Central Texas has to offer with spice, heat and robust flavor. At Lenoir, they celebrate seasonal Texas ingredients, they cook for the season (and the weather — hot!) and they serve it with fantastic beer and wine from grower-producers all over the world. Lenoir is open from 5:00 PM – 10:30 PM on Wednesday – Saturday, 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM on Sunday, and hosts Happy Hour from 4:30 – 6:30 PM on Wednesday – Sunday. For more information, visit lenoirrestaurant.com or @lenoiratx on Instagram and Facebook.