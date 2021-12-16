How DC Law Can Help You After A Rear-End Collision

Being hit in a rear-end collision may be the most shocking type of auto accident. Someone who is sitting at a stoplight or intersection is usually paying attention to what is in front of them and is not expecting to be violently hit from behind.

Dan Christensen of DC Law joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about rear-end collisions and what to do afterward.

Christensen discussed why it’s important to retain an attorney immediately after suffering an accident of this nature and how DC Law can help you if your injuries are severe and you can’t come into the office for a consultation.

He also spoke about how DC Law can help a claimant who doesn’t have the means to seek medical care and what they should do if the other person’s insurance company keeps trying to get them to sign papers to settle the case, as well as if the other driver was not cited.

How can they still get representation from DC Law?

“They just need to call any time 24/7 for a free, no-obligation consultation. If we are able to help, there is no fee unless we are able to get the client a recovery. There is no risk to the client ever,” Christensen said.

The attorneys at DC Law are board-certified in personal injury trial law. That means that is our only job and that is what we do. These are complicated cases and you have to have a thorough understanding of The Federal Motor Safety Regulations. That is why it is important to contact someone who specializes in these cases.

DC Law’s attorneys are available 24/7. Contact the law firm for a free consultation at TexasJustice.com or call 512-888-9999. They have two locations at 1012 W Anderson Ln and 5717 S IH 35 Frontage Road.

This segment is paid for by DC Law and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.