Dan Christensen of DC Law joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about insurance company tactics and what to look out for.

When you have been injured by the negligence of another, the first thing most people do is call their insurance company. What is something most people don’t know about their insurance companies?

“A lot of people don’t realize that the insurance company is not on your side. Don’t fall for their tricks after you get into a wreck. They will immediately want to take a recorded statement, then get the insured to sign an unlimited medical authorization so they can sift through all the person’s medical history, and even offer a quick, small settlement in exchange for a full release of all claims (past and future), all within the first 24 hours after a wreck.”

“This practice has become so prevalent that it has a name: ‘swoop and settle.’ The legislature knows about this practice and has done nothing to restrict the insurance company tactics. Ironically, the legislature has passed laws and regulations preventing lawyers from reaching out to injury victims, but the insurance companies can do whatever they want. Doesn’t make sense.”

That is unfortunate, so what do you recommend someone do first before they contact their insurance company?

“Call our office, we are available 24/7, we can even come to you at home or in the hospital. We will do everything we can to protect your rights, and you don’t have to worry about payment upfront, you pay nothing unless we win. If you need medical care, we can help you find the proper care you need with some of the best doctors and facilities in Austin. Don’t let the insurance companies cause you to lose out on what is rightfully yours — protect your rights!”

