Lefty’s Brick Bar is hosting an immersive Halloween experience like no other. The bar will transform into Lefty’s Shop of Horrors from October 1st to 31st, featuring 5 hauntingly unique and Instagrammable spaces, an eerie food and drink menu, and wickedly fun events happening all month long–including a tarot residency every Wednesday night, a Scream Queen Drag Show hosted by Louisianna Purchase, Howl-O-Ween for your furry friends, and a Murder Mystery Party.

OCTOBER HAPPENINGS

Weekly Happenings: Every Wednesday from 7pm – 9pm: Tarot Readings with Sound and Sight Tarot Scene Kid Thursdays : Emo music all night long!

Events: Scream Queen Drag Show : Hosted by Louisianna Purchase on Thursday, October 19 from 9pm – 10pm Halloween Drag Bingo : Free to play with devilishly delightful prizes awarded each round. Wednesday, October 25 from 7pm – 9pm. Eventbrite linked here with more information. Howl-O-Ween : Dog costume party benefitting Austin Bulldog Rescue on Sunday, October 29 from 2pm – 4pm



COCKTAILS

Morgue-Arita | Image link : Frozen, Reposado Tequila, Lime, Coconut Water. Choose a flavor: Original, Spicy, or Bloody.

Frozen, Reposado Tequila, Lime, Coconut Water. Choose a flavor: Original, Spicy, or Bloody. Pennywise Painkiller | Image link : Frozen, Rum, Pineapple, Orange, Coconut.

Frozen, Rum, Pineapple, Orange, Coconut. Bloody ‘n Brined | Image link : House-made Michelada with Best Maid Pickle Sour Beer.

House-made Michelada with Best Maid Pickle Sour Beer. O Negative | Image link : Vodka, Mixed Berry, Pomegranate, Acid Syrup.

Vodka, Mixed Berry, Pomegranate, Acid Syrup. Left 4 Dead | Image link : Reposado Tequila, Mezcal, Blue Curacao, Orgeat, Grapefruit, Lime, Ghost Pepper.

: Reposado Tequila, Mezcal, Blue Curacao, Orgeat, Grapefruit, Lime, Ghost Pepper. Pumpkinhead | Image link : Bourbon, Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Infused Angostura Bitters, Orange Peel, Cinnamon Stick.

: Bourbon, Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Infused Angostura Bitters, Orange Peel, Cinnamon Stick. Graveyard Guzzler | Image link: Dark Rum, 151 Proof Rum, Grapefruit, Lime, Cinnamon. Our take on the Zombie. Served in a take-home souvenir cup and best enjoyed for 2.

PUNCH BOWLS

Deal with the Devil | Image link : Salted Caramel Vodka, Midori, Apple Cider, Lime.

Salted Caramel Vodka, Midori, Apple Cider, Lime. Serves 4-6 people.

Child’s Play Punch | Image link : Candy Corn Vodka, Dry Curacao, Lemon, Champagne.

Candy Corn Vodka, Dry Curacao, Lemon, Champagne. Serves 2-4 people.

ZERO PROOF