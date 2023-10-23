Lefty’s Brick Bar is hosting an immersive Halloween experience like no other. The bar will transform into Lefty’s Shop of Horrors from October 1st to 31st, featuring 5 hauntingly unique and Instagrammable spaces, an eerie food and drink menu, and wickedly fun events happening all month long–including a tarot residency every Wednesday night, a Scream Queen Drag Show hosted by Louisianna Purchase, Howl-O-Ween for your furry friends, and a Murder Mystery Party.
OCTOBER HAPPENINGS
- Weekly Happenings:
- Every Wednesday from 7pm – 9pm: Tarot Readings with Sound and Sight Tarot
- Scene Kid Thursdays: Emo music all night long!
- Events:
- Scream Queen Drag Show: Hosted by Louisianna Purchase on Thursday, October 19 from 9pm – 10pm
- Halloween Drag Bingo: Free to play with devilishly delightful prizes awarded each round. Wednesday, October 25 from 7pm – 9pm. Eventbrite linked here with more information.
- Howl-O-Ween: Dog costume party benefitting Austin Bulldog Rescue on Sunday, October 29 from 2pm – 4pm
COCKTAILS
- Morgue-Arita | Image link: Frozen, Reposado Tequila, Lime, Coconut Water. Choose a flavor: Original, Spicy, or Bloody.
- Pennywise Painkiller | Image link: Frozen, Rum, Pineapple, Orange, Coconut.
- Bloody ‘n Brined | Image link: House-made Michelada with Best Maid Pickle Sour Beer.
- O Negative | Image link: Vodka, Mixed Berry, Pomegranate, Acid Syrup.
- Left 4 Dead | Image link: Reposado Tequila, Mezcal, Blue Curacao, Orgeat, Grapefruit, Lime, Ghost Pepper.
- Pumpkinhead | Image link: Bourbon, Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Infused Angostura Bitters, Orange Peel, Cinnamon Stick.
- Graveyard Guzzler | Image link: Dark Rum, 151 Proof Rum, Grapefruit, Lime, Cinnamon. Our take on the Zombie. Served in a take-home souvenir cup and best enjoyed for 2.
PUNCH BOWLS
- Deal with the Devil | Image link: Salted Caramel Vodka, Midori, Apple Cider, Lime.
- Serves 4-6 people.
- Child’s Play Punch | Image link: Candy Corn Vodka, Dry Curacao, Lemon, Champagne.
- Serves 2-4 people.
ZERO PROOF
- High Priestess | Image link: Spiced Caramel Apple Cider with CBD Tincture.Served hot or cold. Can also be ordered with Spiced Rum.
- Witches’ Cold Brew | Image link: Cold Brew Coffee, Horchata, Orange Whipped Cream. Can also be ordered with Vodka.