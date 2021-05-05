Learning About The History Of Cinco De Mayo With The Mexic-Arte Museum

Austin is home to the Mexic-Arte Museum, the official Mexican and Mexican American Museum of Texas! Studio 512 chatted with Danielle Houtkooper, Development Coordinator for the museum, about the history and significance of Cinco de Mayo.

One of the museum’s current exhibitions is Mexico, The Border and Beyond: Selections from the Juan Antonio Sandoval Jr. Collection. The museum says,

“In early 2020, Mr. Sandoval, a now retired reference librarian and subject specialist for art and Chicanx studies at The University of Texas at El Paso, donated his vast collection to Mexic-Arte Museum, which he had amassed over 30 years. The Sandoval Collection is comprised of over 1,500 artworks, many of them created by Mexican and Latinx artists. It includes prints, photographs, paintings, sculptures, and popular art from the El Paso region, as well as Mexico. The Collection also contains hundreds of publications, and ephemera. Juan Sandoval’s dedicated patronage to the arts is a monumental achievement, and his legacy will allow generations today and in the future to engage with important works. Mexic-Arte is grateful that Juan Sandoval chose to donate his work to the Museum.” Mexic-Arte Museum

The collection is open to the public through August of 2021, and it is also available online on Mexic-Arte Museum’s website and CultureConnect. The museum is located on the corner of 5th St. and Congress Ave.