Learning About Pottery With Tina Williams Of Brave Ceramics

Studio 512

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rosie met the owner of Brave Ceramics, Tina Williams, at El Alma a few weeks ago — and she loved her work! Tina joined Studio 512 to talk about her craft, owning a small business, and to have some fun.

Tina started Brave in 2016 in pursuit of her dream job to make pottery. She says, “At that time I was a Social Worker who was new to the art world & owning a business. I knew I’d have to build confidence to sell my work and that I’d have to be brave. My business’ namesake is a constant reminder for myself and the encouragement I give to my students who are brave enough to try something new.”

Stay safe and creative with private pottery lessons with a professional ceramic artist! Learn to use a pottery wheel or make a ceramic mug at a beautiful outdoor patio overlooking Shoal Creek. Book a private lesson for yourself or groups up to 4 people. Tina offers these lessons Thursday through Saturday of each week, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.,

Tina is also restarting her monthly pottery intro workshops, beginning with one on July 31st from 1-3 PM. She says these classes are great for beginners who want to learn how to use a pottery wheel.

Learn more about Tina’s work and check out her schedule for classes at BraveCeramics.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss