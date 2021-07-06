Learning About Pottery With Tina Williams Of Brave Ceramics

Rosie met the owner of Brave Ceramics, Tina Williams, at El Alma a few weeks ago — and she loved her work! Tina joined Studio 512 to talk about her craft, owning a small business, and to have some fun.

Tina started Brave in 2016 in pursuit of her dream job to make pottery. She says, “At that time I was a Social Worker who was new to the art world & owning a business. I knew I’d have to build confidence to sell my work and that I’d have to be brave. My business’ namesake is a constant reminder for myself and the encouragement I give to my students who are brave enough to try something new.”

Stay safe and creative with private pottery lessons with a professional ceramic artist! Learn to use a pottery wheel or make a ceramic mug at a beautiful outdoor patio overlooking Shoal Creek. Book a private lesson for yourself or groups up to 4 people. Tina offers these lessons Thursday through Saturday of each week, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.,

Tina is also restarting her monthly pottery intro workshops, beginning with one on July 31st from 1-3 PM. She says these classes are great for beginners who want to learn how to use a pottery wheel.

Learn more about Tina’s work and check out her schedule for classes at BraveCeramics.com.