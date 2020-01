We love a reason to celebrate! Kristin Collins of Fluff Meringues and more stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about their two Instagram-worthy hot chocolates. One has a lovely meringue topper with drizzled chocolate, and the other has toasted marshmallows with whipped cream, caramel and more. Yum!

Kristin told us more about her winter menu, and announcing a fun pairing: Fluff Meringues & More will be launching their Chef Dinner Series starting on Sunday, February 16th with Huckleberry Hospitality.